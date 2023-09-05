RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) has announced that the Boulevard Bridge — AKA “The Nickel Bridge” — will be closed for one day this weekend.

The closure will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9, and will last from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. According to RMTA, the closure is the result of highway maintenance.

Traffic Control signs will be in place but motorists are reminded to use caution while traveling near work zones.

The maintenance project will be weather permitting.