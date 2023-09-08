Storm damage at the corner of North 29th Street and East Broad Street. (Courtesy of Margaret Hobson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is urging residents to take precautions while driving today due to leftover storm damage from sudden severe weather Thursday night.

City spokesperson Petula Burks says cleanup is underway, and urges residents to take caution while driving “as there may be limbs and other debris still in roadways.” Burks says crews will be working throughout the weekend to clean up the city.

For residents who collect debris and limbs around their homes, Burks says to place the materials on the corner of their properties for collection.

The Nickel Bridge at Boulevard is closed in both directions, drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

As of 9 a.m., more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Richmond reported being without power, causing school closures across the city. Those experiencing power outages are told to contact Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357.