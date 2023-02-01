RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people in two apartments are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire at an apartment complex in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to an apartment complex at 4693 Southwood Parkway at around 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a report of an apartment fire.

Photo: Tim Corley, 8News

When they got there, they found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of Unit H. The responding crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, and it was marked under control at 12:35 p.m.

No one was inside the two affected apartments during the fire. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist three adults and six children who lived in the apartments.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.