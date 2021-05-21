Nine young violinist move to final rounds of Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An event considered the world’s leading international competition for young violinists announced the junior and senior finalist in the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021.

Nine young finalists are moving forward to the semi-finals which are being held virtually this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition known as the “Olympics of the Violin” was postponed last year until May 13-23 of 2021.

The competition was founded in 1983 by violinist Yehudi Menuhin, one of the greatest musical talents of the 20th century, and is usually held every two years.

The competitors represent countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and 13 U.S. states.

COMPETITION SCHEDULE