RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a pit bull puppy was found dead and tied to a fire hydrant in Richmond’s East End on Monday

On Monday, Nov. 27, Richmond Animal Control and Care (RACC) was called to Rex and Corbin Streets for a report of a dead animal. When they arrived on scene they found a Blue Brindle Pit Bull-mix puppy wearing a blue nylon collar which was tied to a fire hydrant with a black nylon collar. Investigators also recovered a military knife with a sheath which was found next to the puppy.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking the public for help after finding a dead puppy tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in the city’s East End on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

8News spoke with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) Director Christie Chipps Peters.

“No animal should have to die like that,” Peters said. “She was wearing a blue nylon collar and tied to the fire hydrant with a black nylon collar. So the whole thing is a little odd to us.”

The baby pit bull’s body was covered with short, staple-like, holes and gashes. Experts are in the process of performing a necropsy — an animal autopsy — to determine the dog’s cause of death and whether the cuts were directly related.

“We keep saying, you know, ‘This is the worst thing we’ve ever seen,’ and then someone does something worse,” Chipps Peters said.

The unusual cuts were scattered from the puppy’s shoulder and neck to her ears and the side of her face.

“We’ve never seen anything like that before,” Chipps Peters reflected. “Almost like if you were to, like, poke something with a knife, you know, just the tip of it would make a cut like an insert, just a little straight line.”

This time of year, animal lovers are constantly reminding owners to keep their animals safe and inside — with this degree of abuse having animal advocates across the community determined to find the person responsible.

“The solace lies in that… if we can find the person responsible and they can be charged,” Chipps Peters said.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Richmond Animal Care and Control by emailing Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov or by calling 804-646-5573.

