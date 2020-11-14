No arrests made during armed rally near Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department tells 8News that no arrests were made last night after a group of people gathered near the Virginia Capitol. Videos and photos show that multiple people attending the rally were armed.

The City of Richmond implemented an open carry ordinance in August prohibiting people from carrying firearms with certain places including in public streets and sidewalks when near or at an event that is permitted or would require a permit.

Multiple demonstrators at the gathering on Thursday carried firearms along the sidewalk and street. A twitter video provided by Goad Gatsby shows a line of people displaying firearms:

In additional to group walking down the sidewalk, other armed people were seen outside of the vehicle pictured below.

In the City of Richmond, demonstrations such as last night’s could fall under the category of events that are permitted or would require a permit. Rally, march and protest are all options on the City of Richmond Special Event Application.

Despite the ordinance, the Richmond Police Department tells 8News that no arrests were made or incidents reported during the rally.

Another video shared with 8News by Goad Gatsby shows a crowd gathered at 10th and Main. The video does not explicitly showed any armed people in the crowd: