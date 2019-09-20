No criminal charges filed against administrator fired by Mayor Stoney following Inspector General probe

8News legal analyst: "Not the kind of thing you see everyday or even every year"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One day after Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney fired the city’s chief administrative officer, following an investigation into nepotism, the commonwealth attorney’s office told 8News criminal charges will not be filed.

According to Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Bullard, Selena Cuffee-Glenn will not face criminal charges after her firing, however, if another investigation proves she did play a role in nepotism, that status could change.

A report dated Sept. 18, 2019, was sent to Stoney after the Office of the Inspector General “completed an investigation as it relates to the hiring of relatives of an Administration Official.” The “Administration Official” in the report refers to Cuffee-Glenn.

RELATED: Mayor Stoney fires top administrator following Inspector General probe

8News spoke with local legal analyst Russ Stone, who says this incident is not ideal.

“I can honestly say having been in the criminal justice system for 30 years, it is not the kind of thing you see everyday or even every year.”

Russ Stone

8News reported Wednesday that an 8-page investigation led to Richmond Mayor Stoney relieving his chief administrative officer, Selena Cuffee-Glenn, of her duties after it showed five of her relatives were hired in departments she oversaw.

“Most of the time these sorts of statues are misdemeanor offenses,” Stone said. “If they’re prosecuted at all and it’s even unusual to see them prosecuted.”

Look over the Inspector General report below:

Commonwealth Attorney Bullard told 8News, “due to the fact that the investigation did not establish that the administration official in question violated Richmond City Code Section 2-1295,” criminal charges would not be filed.

The code states “no Richmond city employee shall appoint or employ any relative.”

“It certainly seems like the person that is the actual relative would’ve been involved, that is what you would assume,” Stone said. “But, at this point the Inspector General doesn’t have any actual evidence of that because it was other people that officially were making the hiring decisions.”

According to Stone, there’s no real criminal case opportunity to pursue – for now.

“Whether or not the investigation is going to go far enough to actually tie that last loop in, that’s something that we’re also just going to have to wait and see.”