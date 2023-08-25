RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first football game of the season is going to look a little different for two Richmond high schools after a “violent” social media threat has the school district taking extra precautions tonight.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of the RPS community,” A post on Huguenot High School’s Facebook page read the night before the season opener. “RPS is aware of a recent social media post regarding tomorrow’s football game at Huguenot High School.”

The incident comes less than one week into the new Richmond school year. Just a few months previously, at the June 6 Huguenot High School graduation, a graduate and his step-father were shot and killed just after the ceremony outside of the Altria Theater.

“This violent threat against Huguenot is an ugly reminder of what happened on June 6 at graduation and if anyone needed another data point that coddling bad actors is a recipe for chaos then surely the inability to allow kids to even play a game should be it,” said Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young.

The Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson administration teams are said to be in active communication with the RPS Safety & Security team and the Richmond Police Department, and several changes to tonight’s 7 p.m. game at Huguenot High School have been announced.

No spectators will be allowed at the game

Only players, coaches, cheerleaders, the band and staff sponsors will be allowed

School administration, safety and security personnel and law enforcement will be present at all times

The Huguenot High School campus and parking lots will be closed during the game and no visitors will be allowed on the school grounds

“We want to emphasize that the safety of our school communities has been the primary consideration behind this decision,” the Facebook post read. “We eagerly anticipate an exciting and secure game.”

Those who had previously bought tickets will be automatically refunded by the GoFan Finance team within 10 business days.

The game will be available to watch via live stream online at www.rvaschools.net/hhs-tjhs.