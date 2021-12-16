No injuries in afternoon shooting near Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was hurt in a shooting near E Laburnum Avenue in Henrico’s East End Thursday afternoon, police say.

Henrico Police responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Winston St. near Richmond Raceway. A car was shot at but no one was in the car and no one was injured. Police believe the shooting was in response to an argument between the shooter and another person.

Police are still on the scene investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.