RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department and Chesterfield Fire Department were both at the scene of a small fire inside the McDonald’s on Huguenot Road in Bon Air Sunday afternoon.

According to Richmond Fire, a structure fire call came in around 4:50 p.m. from the 9000 block of Huguenot Road. When crews arrived, they found a small fire that they got under control shortly after.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the McDonald’s will be closed until tomorrow morning.