RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a house in Richmond’s Northside was marked under control by responders less than 40 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to a house on the 2900 block of Fendall Avenue for a report of a fire. When they got there, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the house but could not see a fire from outside. The residents of the house had already evacuated safely.

When crews went into the house, they found sponge-like flooring and a hole leading to the basement. After clearing some of the smoke with a fan, they saw burning embers in the basement.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and marked it under control at 8:43 p.m. Red Cross was requested to help the residents, at least two men and one woman.

The fire was determined to be accidental by the Richmond Fire Investigations unit.