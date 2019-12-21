No injuries reported in Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Westover Village Drive on Friday for reports of a working fire.

Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the apartment and “conducted an interior attack.”

According to a firefighter at the scene, nobody at the apartment appeared to be home. An investigation is underway.

