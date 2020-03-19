No injuries reported in Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters discovered a fuel waste tank that was on fire Wednesday after responding to reports of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Rady Street.
According to a tweet from Richmond fire, the blaze was extinguished before spreading and crews found no additional fires near the building. No injuries were reported.
