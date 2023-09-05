RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sherral Crawley, the owner of No Limit Towing — the infamous company accused of stealing cars and money from citizens for years — was back in court on Tuesday.

This appearance was around a week after Crawley was put on house arrest. Tuesday’s hearing was largely procedural, but it was also another step closer to this case potentially moving to trial and hopefully providing some answers for the people who were impacted.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, alleged victims said that — while it’s been weeks since Crawley’s arrest — they still feel alone, and that they are left to pick up the broken pieces of Crawley’s alleged actions.

Back when Crawley turned herself in, 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone explained to our team what to expect inside the courtroom.

“This is going to be dealt with in Criminal Court,” Stone said. “Whether or not there are also civil ramifications… we just don’t know.”

But Kaye Davis, who believes she was a victim, said on Tuesday that out in her day-to-day life, she still feels forgotten. She is ready for resolutions.

Davis got her truck back from the company but said the vehicle itself — and potentially property stored inside — were damaged.

Davis spoke out about her experience around the time when Richmond Police began looking for Crawley. Now, weeks later, she’s left with the same frustration.

“You wouldn’t think businesses would try to scam people,” Davis said back in August. “I’m hoping that justice gets served, because I would like to get a refund, or if not, a partial refund.”

Davis said that she paid No-Limit Towing more than $400, which is nearly $300 more than the legal amount a towing company can charge in Virginia. She said she is looking into possibly taking her complaints to civil court.

Crawley faces 16 indictments for charges related to grand larceny. These are felonies that carry up to 20 years per offense.

The Richmond Police Department’s message has remained consistent since this story first broke. The department has continued to ask anyone who believes they might have been victims to file a police report and contact Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Castrinos at 804-646-1144.

8News is working to get updates on when those impacted can expect to receive their vehicles back if they haven’t already.

Our team also asked police if there was any way victims could get their money back. Police remained vague in their response as this matter continues to be under investigation, but they did reiterate that this investigation has elements of both criminal and civil violations.

Police said that — as with any civil matter — victims should follow processes in place like contacting attorneys and “availing themselves of the court system for relief.”