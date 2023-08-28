RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over a week since turning herself in, the owner of a Richmond-based towing company was granted bond following a court appearance Monday.

Sherral Crawley, the 46-year-old owner of No Limit Towing, faces 16 felony indictments for charges related to the grand larceny of vehicles.

In the courtroom, the judge noted Crawley is not a violent threat to community, but lying, cheating and stealing are actions to be considered threats to community.

A detective noted in court that ping alerts for Crawley’s mobile device showed her in Southwest Virginia during the investigation, although she said she was in the Richmond area at that time, except for when she had to drop her son off at school.

Crawley is out on a $75,000 secured bond and she must stay at home and can only leave to go to pre-trial or meet with her attorneys.

Booking photo of Sherral Crawley

According to the Richmond Police Department, Crawley initially turned herself in after a year-long investigation by the department and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in which they looked into reports of Crawley’s company illegally towing cars over the course of nearly a year.

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Richmond Police)

No Limit Towing is alleged to have towed vehicles from vacant lots before either demolishing or selling them between the years of 2020 and 2023. On Aug. 11, Richmond Police seized boxes of records and evidence from the company’s office in the city’s Southside.