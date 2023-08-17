RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of No Limit Towing & Recovery, who is facing 16 felony indictments for charges related to grand larceny, is in custody after police say she turned herself in.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Sherral Crawley turned herself in after a year-long investigation by Richmond Police and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles which looked into reports of her company illegally towing cars over the course of nearly a year.

No Limit Towing is alleged to have towed vehicles from vacant lots before either demolishing or selling them between 2020 and 2023. On Friday, Aug. 11, Richmond Police seized boxes of records and evidence from No Limit Towing, located at 4505 Richmond Highway in the city’s Southside.

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to one of Crawley’s businesses is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5100 or email towinginvestigation@rva.gov.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.