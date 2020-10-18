No need to fear, haunted house on Chamberlayne returns for another year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No need to worry, while Halloween looks a bit different this year there are COVID-19 friendly activities for families and friends right here in Central Virginia.

A popular haunted house in Richmond is back for another year of spooky fun for all ages. The Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms is a local scaring experience sure to make you scream.

“It’s gonna bring the community together, it’s gonna bring the children together,” said haunted house owner Lawrence Coleman.

Coleman and his wife run The Haunt every October. Coleman says he has loved Halloween ever since he was little.

The haunted house was formerly known as the Boo House in Central Gardens until it moved two years ago. “We have more space here so we can do more,” Coleman said.

Coleman and his wife want to keep attendees and actors safe while The Haunt is open this fall. They have COVID-19 precautions in place including increased spacing, a mask requirement, hand sanitizer available and a limit of four people to a group.

This year’s entry fee will be one toiletry item or hygiene product to donate to those in need.

“I figure hey.. let’s do something where we can get people to have free activities, have fun, nice environment, and then still have an opportunity to give back to the community,” Coleman said.

