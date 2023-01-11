RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman is speaking out after a decade-long fight and nearly $50,000 worth of debt in an identity theft case.

Jaquasia Jones says she has been fighting for a decade over her stolen identity. Ever since 2011, she has been working to get fraudulent credit card charges, bills and more removed from her name. She claims the person responsible is her former employer.

“Pretty much everything [they] could get [they] got,” Jones said.

Because the employer has not yet been charged in this case, their name is being withheld at this time. Jones says in October 2011, her hiring manager used the personal information of five different job applications — including hers — to steal social security numbers and open accounts.

Twelve years later, the single mother of four says she has had enough.

“I had to figure out a lot of things to get a lot of stuff cut on — utilities cut on — because of what [they] put in my name,” she said.

According to Jones, holds on unpaid accounts have followed her, and nearly $48,000 worth of debt has been racked up in her name. Her efforts to receive help from the police, the IRS and even The United States Social Security Administration have been fruitless.

“They said they were going to get somebody to get back in touch with me, nobody has done anything,” she said.

Jones says she has managed to pay off almost $30,000 worth of debt but still owes nearly $18,000 to the IRS. She says paying off the debt has been emotionally draining for her family.

“I want to get a house. I want to get a mortgage. I can’t do that because I have to figure out something from what [they] did,” Jones said. “It wasn’t even me that messed my credit up, it was somebody else and nobody is listening to me and it’s frustrating — like, it is very frustrating.”

The Social Security Administration says they are not responsible for resolving problems involving identity theft, instead, they recommend people visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Identity Theft website.

The Richmond Police Department said they are still investigating this case.