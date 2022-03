RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A small fire in a kitchen at Baker Senior Apartment in Jackson Ward prompted a visit from the Richmond Fire Department, but no one was hurt.

Richmond Fire crews was called to the 100 block of West Baker Street at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond Fire Department, the fire was confined to the kitchen of one of the apartments.

The fire was under control shortly after crews arrived and no injuries have been reported.