Driver crashes car into Shockoe Bottom apartment building, drives away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place early Sunday morning on East Broad Street.

Just after midnight on December 19, a car crashed into the first floor of the Cedar Broad Apartments on the 1800 block of East Broad Street. No apartments are on the first floor of the building and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating this incident as a hit-and-run and are looking for a suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Richmond Crime Solvers at (804) 780-1000.