RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating how a driver crashed their car into a Fan home early Friday morning.

It happened after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Rowland and Main Streets.

A purple P.T. Cruiser crashed into a car on the street and then careened into a porch of a home.

Police tell 8News no one inside the car or the home was hurt.

Car is now getting towed. We're told a fire hydrant was laying under the car as well. pic.twitter.com/xfwhdYvKxS — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 3, 2020

A building inspector is heading to the scene to look at the damage.