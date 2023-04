RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning there will be numerous road closures and “No Parking” zones in effect for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K this weekend.

On the day of the event, Monument Avenue will be closed at every intersection from Stuart Circle and Staples Mill Road — this will include the intersection with Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Portions of other major streets — including West Broad Street, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street and Lombardy Street — will also be closed, according to police.

The first race of the event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, but the first street closures and “No Parking” zones will go into effect on Friday, April 21.

Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event, according to police. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Road closures for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday, April 22. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Full list of Monument 10K street closures

Friday, April 21

West Franklin Street between North Laurel and Belvidere Street Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 22

North Laurel Street between Cathedral Place and West Grace Street Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 22

Shafer Street between West Franklin and Grace Street Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 22

West Franklin Street between North Harrison and Belvidere Street Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 22

Pine Street between West Franklin and Grace Street Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 22

Grove Avenue between North Harrison and Linden Street Beginning at 3 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

Park Avenue between North Harrison and Linden Street Beginning at 3 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

North Linden Street between Park and Floyd Avenue Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

North Cathedral Place between Cathedral Place and South Cathedral Place Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

Cathedral Place between North Laurel Street and North Cathedral Place Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

South Cathedral Place between North Cathedral Place and North Laurel Street Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

Floyd Avenue between North Cathedral Place and North Harrison Street Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22

North Laurel Street between West Main Street and South Cathedral Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 21 and ending at 2 p.m. on April 22



Saturday, April 22nd (Race Day)