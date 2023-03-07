RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Richmond prepares for the big ‘St. Patrick’s Day’-related festival of Shamrock the Block this weekend, the Richmond Police Department is making preparations of its own.

A portion of West Leigh Street, from DMV Drive to Myers Street will be closed for the street festival from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

According to police, a more extended portion of West Leigh Street from Hermitage Road to Myers Street will also be a “no parking zone” for the same stretch of time on Saturday.

(Map courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Drivers in the area are told to expect delays and make any necessary preparations.