RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Richmond prepares for the big ‘St. Patrick’s Day’-related festival of Shamrock the Block this weekend, the Richmond Police Department is making preparations of its own.
A portion of West Leigh Street, from DMV Drive to Myers Street will be closed for the street festival from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
According to police, a more extended portion of West Leigh Street from Hermitage Road to Myers Street will also be a “no parking zone” for the same stretch of time on Saturday.
Drivers in the area are told to expect delays and make any necessary preparations.