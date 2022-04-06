RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s public housing authority is closing its waitlist to new applicants next week, due to a “lack of availability.”

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) made the announcement on April 4, citing the effects of COVID-19 and a self-imposed eviction moratorium as contributing factors.

The decision means anyone who completes an application before April 13 will still be added to the waitlist, but after that no new applications will be accepted – at least until the waitlist is much shorter.

“The Agency’s goal is to minimize the impact on those in need of housing by reopening waitlists when we are able to cut the wait time down to less than six months for housing,” said RRHA Interim CEO Sheila Hill-Christian.

Another contributing factor is the ongoing closure of Creighton Court, which has removed a large supply of housing from the agency’s portfolio – housing that will not be replaced, even when the area is redeveloped.

A “Tenant’s Bill of Rights” issued after the announcement of the demolition plans states that RRHA will “continuously administer deeply subsidized rental housing assistance” to an equal greater number of residents as those served in 2019.

But rents have risen in Richmond in recent years, and RRHA made no solid commitment as to the amount of assistance that will be provided.

(Data from Rentdata.org)

The agency also committed to relocating current Creighton Court residents, putting further pressure on the agency’s dwindling housing stock.

That’s not likely to change anytime soon – the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that plans are now in the works to demolish and redevelop several of RRHA’s other public housing communities.

Applicants and current tenants can contact RRHA by calling (804) 780-4200 or by email at TenantSelection@rrha.com.