Non-profits and public organizations can apply for grant to promote equity in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced on Monday that local organizations can apply for FY2022 non-departmental grants to aid community-oriented programming.

These grants can be used to fund programming that falls into one of three categories: children, youth and education; housing, human services and health; and the arts and culture. These grants offer an opportunity for organizations that aren’t directly funded by the city to still receive government funding.

Non-profits and public sector organizations can use the grant funding towards grassroots efforts to promote equity in Richmond.

Interested applicants can attend a virtual workshop in early December. Applications will be due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. They can be sent to BudgetNDRequests@richmondgov.com or to an in-person drop box on the first floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. December 16-18.

If applicants have any questions the city says they should call Office of the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Human Services at 804-646-3096.

