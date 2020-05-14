Nonprofit offers free enrichment classes to RPS middle school students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond middle school students can now have free access to fun online programs that can entertain them and help them explore their talents and interests. The non-profit NextUp RVA has been providing enrichment classes onsite to Richmond middle school students for years, working with more than 700 students.

But when schools closed, they had to find a new way to connect with kids stuck at home. They came up with an online portal allowing students to participate in live interactive classes via Zoom. From dancing to cooking to coding to forensics and fitness, the portal offers something for everyone.

“We thought if math class can be taught online, why can’t cooking or computer coding or dance class,” Barbara Sipe CEO of NextUp RVA wondered.

Sipe told 8News when they saw schools were closing the nonprofit quickly started to think about how they could continue their engaging enrichment programs students and families depended on. The portal launching this week allowed Richmond’s 4,000 middle school students to have a safe way to stay active and connected during the pandemic.

Shiane Taylor, an 8th grader in Richmond, has tried dancing and cooking. “I made a pasta for my family,” said Taylor.

Her favorite is coach Jacki’s exercise classes. “We are bring fitness right to their homes and we try to make it really fun. We play a lot fitness games,” said Jacki Quinlan, Sportbackers’ Director of Community Outreach.

“There is a May madness challenge going around now where you work out for 5 minutes a day for the whole month of May,” said Taylor.

Elmer Quijano, who is in the 6th grade, enjoys the art and tech classes. He thinks he might want career in coding when he grows up.

“It just gives you this feeling of satisfaction when you make something in those classes,” Quijano explained.

Sipe said NextUp RVA is working with over 30 community partners. The portal even offers some male mentoring programs programs for both boys and girls. Quinlan says so far, the response has been positive. She says the kids really like it.

“They show up and they stick with it,” Quinlan told 8News.

Parents can register their child for free classes here. While the classes are free, NextUp RVA does accept donations to help keep the classes free.

