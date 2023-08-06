Flowers lie in front of the Altria Theater after the Huguenot High School graduation mass shooting (Photo: Allie Barefoot/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the graduation shooting that occurred outside of the Altria Theatre, which killed 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith, a nonprofit will provide safety patrols to Huguenot High School students.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a “nonprofit dedicated to ending school violence,” has begun recruitment for volunteers to patrol Huguenot High School, set to begin at the start of the 2023/2024 school year.

According to the foundation, patrols are intended to prevent safety issues from reaching students on campus. Volunteers will be trained prior to the start of the academic year, and will be added to teams.

The foundation further said that safety patrols “receive criminal background and drug clearance, are trained in situational awareness, CPR and basic intervention techniques.”

“Unless a part of the foundation’s on-campus program, teams do not enter school grounds,” the nonprofit explained.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a patrol can contact the foundation via email at theuvaldefoundation@mail.com, or by phone at 254-493-3725.