Northam announces time capsule may have been found

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that the construction crews working to remove the Robert E. Lee pedestal from Monument Avenue may have finally located the time capsule that was placed there in 1887.

Records from the Library of Virginia indicate that around 60 objects were contributed for the time capsule by 37 Richmond organizations, businesses and residents.

Historians believed that the capsule, placed on Oct. 27, 1887, was located underneath a cornerstone on the base of the pedestal. Crews dismantling the pedestal have been searching the base for the time capsule since they began in early December but came up empty until Friday.

Crews discovered a cement piece in the center of the tower that looked “different” and chiseled it down to discover what looked like a time capsule.

If the discovery is confirmed to be the time capsule, it will be taken to the Department of Historic Resources to be opened.