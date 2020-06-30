Northam approves Stoney request to extend state of emergency in Richmond

In this photo taken with a drone, a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The crowd protesting police brutality chanted “Tear it down.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam (D) signed an executive order extending the state of emergency for Richmond after Mayor Levar Stoney sent the governor a letter Monday requesting that it be continued for another 30 days.

Northam cited the ongoing civil unrest in Richmond behind his decision to extend the state of emergency, which he originally declared for Virginia on May 31, in the city.

“Over the last 30 days, that unrest has continued in parts of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The City of Richmond continues to experience and address daily protests, rallies, marches and other public demonstrations,” the order states. “Often, peaceful demonstrations evolve into conflicts with law enforcement during late night and early morning hours. These events have required significant intervention to ensure the safety of protestors and the public, protect property, and provide additional resources to support our local and state partners.”

A spokeswoman for the governor told 8News that the state has “absolutely no plans to deploy the National Guard,” saying that it’s standard practice to include the language in state of emergency declarations.

