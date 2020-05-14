Northam excludes Richmond from ‘phase one’ of reopening after request from Stoney

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has accepted Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s request to allow the city to delay the implementation of “phase one” of Virginia’s reopening plan. Richmond will enter phase one “no earlier than midnight” on May 28, according to the governor.

“As I have said previously, Virginia’s Phase One guidelines represent a floor, not a ceiling,” Northam said in a statement Thursday. “I have encouraged local leaders to request exemptions when appropriate, and I am pleased to grant the delays for both Accomack County and the City of Richmond.”

This breaking story will be updated.

———

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has formally asked Gov. Ralph Northam for a “phase one” delay for the city, citing additional data from the state that shows coronavirus cases in Richmond have increased over the last two weeks.

The announcement, made during a Thursday briefing, came after Stoney sent a letter to Northam earlier in the day requesting specific metrics from the state before the city could take steps towards reopening.

The letter, which was obtained by 8News, laid out the mayor’s concerns over Richmond beginning “phase one” of Virginia’s plan to reopen, specifically the racial disparities in the city’s COVID-19 deaths and fears over “Richmond’s dense urban environment.”

On Monday, the Richmond Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula called on the Virginia Department of Health to provide assistance to the city, at Stoney’s request, with creating “a city equivalent of the statewide percent positivity ratio,” according to the letter.

“To be clear – I want to reopen our city,” Stoney wrote. “However, we should only take that step when there are adequate protections for our most vulnerable communities. “That is why I am writing to formally request that VDH provide locally coded testing data for the City of Richmond and the Central Virginia Region.”

Northam, who toured the Virginia Emergency Team Warehouse on Richmond’s northside on Thursday, told reporters that he has spoken with Stoney about the possibility of delaying “phase one” for the city.

Stoney said he is still awaiting the governor’s decision on whether to grant the City of Richmond its request for a delay. Northam’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Virginia has reported 611 coronavirus cases in the City of Richmond, with 18 deaths linked to the virus and 102 residents in the hospital.

“Until we can establish percent positivity over time and use the same metrics as the state, we cannot effectively monitor whether we should continue to move forward with the various phases of reopening, or if we need to reassess,” Stoney added in his letter. “This data should be critical to our joint decision-making. If this data cannot be provided, then I cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the City of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One.”

If the city were given approval to delay ‘phase one,’ Stoney says consequences “will range” for those that violate the city’s extension of social distancing guidelines outlined in Northam’s ‘Stay at Home’ executive order

“We never want to have to close anyone down, obviously. We never want to get to that point,” the mayor said. “We will likely start with a warning which we have been doing for the course of the last eight weeks, but warnings easily could turn into penalties too.”

The governor’s stay-at-home order said a class 1 misdemeanor charge could be levied on those who violate social distancing guidelines.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

