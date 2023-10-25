RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond should be aware of a closure on the ramp from Northbound Interstate 95 to Westbound Downtown Expressway this weekend.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the closure will occur from Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 a.m. for highway maintenance.

A detour will be placed along I-95 northbound to Broad Street.

Drivers are being asked to pay attention to detour signage in the area and to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

No through lanes of I-95 will be affected.