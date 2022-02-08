‘Nutzy’s Block Party’: First chance at purchasing Flying Squirrel’s tickets and free t-shirts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Nutzy’s Block party is back at the Diamond the first weekend in March.

The free event with food, games, live music and more will take place Saturday, Mar. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be the first chance for people to buy individual-game tickets for the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 season. Tickets can also be bought online starting at 11 a.m. that Saturday.

“Annually, the first day of ticket sales has been more like a family reunion,” said Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell in a release. “We are excited to be back with a full-blown block party to kick off individual ticket sales and usher in what is certain to be an exciting 2022 season full of new memories for all.”

The box office will open at 10 a.m. for fans needing ticket exchanges only, including those who have purchased Great 8 and Gold Book packages. The first 100 fans who purchase tickets or exchange tickets at the box office on Mar. 5 will be given a free T-shirt.

The block party is free and open to the public.

The Flying Squirrels’ first home game of the season is set for Tuesday, Apr. 12 against the Altoona Curve.