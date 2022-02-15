Occupant treated for injuries after Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation and burns on their hands after a house fire at 51 W 27th Street in Richmond. According to the Richmond Fire Department, they were called to the home at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived. The occupants had made it out of the house.

Firefighters worked to extinguish flames from the first floor and then the second. The fire was marked under control at 1:53 a.m. The fire department said the cause is unknown but is believed to be accidental.

According to a release, the injured occupant was taken to the hospital. The Red Cross will be helping the two adult occupants.