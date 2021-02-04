Off-campus UR students allowed back on campus Monday, COVID-19 protocols enhanced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond has upped their COVID-19 protocols following a rise in cases on the campus at the start of the semester. Mask use and prevalence testing play a big role in the university’s mitigation strategies.

Mask use on campus will be required and the kinds of masks used will be held to a certain standard. Neck gaiters and bandanas will not be allowed in place of a two-layered mask inside of campus buildings.

A university statement says “every member of our campus community is required to properly wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose inside all University buildings, including classrooms, dining areas, the library, and common areas of University residential facilities.”

Richmond is going to provide each student with a box of KN95 or ASTM-certified level 3 disposable masks starting next week. Distribution to faculty and staff has already started.

Every University of Richmond student that is not fully remote will be tested for COVID-19 every other week as part of the university’s prevalence testing efforts. Students have a test day and time assigned to them for the semester.

If testing appointments are missed students can be put on conduct probation.

Off-campus students who had been signed up for in-person classes have been learning from home for two weeks following the rise of COVID-19 cases on the campus. They will be allowed to return to campus buildings and in-person classes on Monday.

All off-campus students returning to in-person classes will be required to participate in prevalence testing next week.

UR has 101 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 232 total staff and student cases throughout the spring semester. Last semester there 138 cumulative cases.