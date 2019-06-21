Officer credits time with Richmond Ballet for preparing him for RPD

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has a new group of rookies hitting the streets. The Richmond Police Department’s 199th basic recruit class was commissioned Friday.

For 19 men and women, the ceremony was the first time they wore their uniforms in public. One new officer in Richmond is no stranger to being in the public eye.

Officer Ben Malone will begin patrolling the streets of Richmond next week. Not long ago, he was performing on the stage.

“I spent four years performing professionally with the Richmond Ballet,” Malone told 8News.

Officer Malone was classically trained in ballet and after 32 weeks in the police academy, he’s now trained to protect and serve.

“The movements are much more fluid in dance and once you get to the academy, it’s a lot of push-ups and a lot of squats and it still was certainly an adjustment but it helped that I knew my body,” Malone explained.

His second career — or second act — will pull from Malone’s skill set of strength, confidence and commitment. Officer Malone says he learned all of that on stage.

“Through dance I learned a lot of how to carry my body and how to speak to somebody,” he told 8News, “and I think that is really going to translate well for my work with the Richmond Police Department.”

From professional dancer to police patrols, Officer Malone says don’t expect any pliés in uniform.

“No, maybe I’ll take the hat and the belt off and we’ll talk then,” he said.

Officer Malone told 8News he hopes to continue taking ballet classes as his wife is still a member of the Richmond Ballet.