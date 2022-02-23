RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash involving an RPD vehicle last night.

On Feb. 22, around 8:49 p.m., RPD officers responded to Williamsburg Avenue and Orleans Street for the report of the crash. The police vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was coming off of Orleans Street.

The vehicle failed to yield to the right of way, resulting in the accident, according to police.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

At this time, RPD has not released information on whether or not the at-fault driver was charged.