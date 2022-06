RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating an early morning shooting in the northside.

They found a man with a gunshot wound near St. John’s Baptist Church on North Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday. Officers said he had been shot in the parking lot of the Lincoln Mews Apartments and then walked to the church, which is less than half a mile away.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover. There is no suspect information at this time.