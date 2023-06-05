RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Richmond Police Department were on patrol early Monday morning when they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in Richmond’s Southside.

Officers arrived at the car in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road around 4:15 a.m. Monday, June 5, and reportedly found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a death investigation is underway. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739.