Officials locate submerged vehicle in Swan Lake, no one found inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department was called to Byrd Park today after reports that a vehicle was submerged in Swan Lake.

According to an RFD tweet, they responded to the lake at 2:14 p.m. Upon diving into the water and searching for occupants they did not find any. Crews conducted two searches for people inside of the vehicle.

WORKING INCIDENT: At approximately 2:14 p.m., crews responded to Swan Lake for the report of a vehicle submerged in the water. RFD initiated a dive operation. A search by the primary and secondary divers revealed no one was in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/mZYNaElAbm — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) March 30, 2021

The Richmond Police Department tells 8News that the vehicle found in the lake in a Volkswagen Tiguan. Currently, authorities are unsure how long the crossover SUV has been in the lake.

