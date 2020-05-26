Old Dominion Energy HQ to be demolished this weekend — here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The public is encouraged to stay home and away from the demolition of Dominion Energy’s One James River Plaza building taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, May 27th, Dominion Energy’s old headquarters will be imploded at 7 a.m. The building is located at 701 East Cary Street.

Immediately following the demolition, dust cleanup will begin. Dominion Energy told 8News “there will be pre-positioned street/sidewalk sweepers and crews. As much dust as possible will be removed prior to final wet-wash methods.”

If you live downtown, Dominion Energy recommends that you stay in order and use a damp cloth or mop to clean dust from surfaces. Sidewalks should be cleaned with a hose.

Earlier this month, the Richmond Department of Public Works announced road closures and detour plans for the demolition.

To watch the demolition, head over to the company’s Facebook page.