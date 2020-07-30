Oliver Hill Building closed Thursday after water main break

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has closed the Oliver Hill Building on Capitol Square Thursday.
“Please avoid the lower levels of the Patrick Henry Building (1111 E Broad ST) and Oliver Hill Building (102 Governor ST) until further notice,” an alert sent Wednesday read. “DGS and Department of Public Utilities on scene.”
The Patrick Henry Building is the site for Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus news briefings.
8News was told at the scene that crews worked to repair a broken water line.
