RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a multi-agency effort, a search warrant served at On Demand Towing led to the arrest of owner Andre Crawley, the ex-husband of No Limit Towing and Recovery Owner Sherral Crawley.

8News spoke with a Senior Special Agent from The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles about Crawley’s recent arrest.

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing and Recover back in August after a nearly year-long investigation found the company had an ongoing conspiracy to steal cars and overcharge residents. Not long after a warrant was served to the business located off Richmond Highway, Williams says his department was alerted of similar complaints against On Demand Towing.

“On Demand Towing came in onto our radar based on a complaint of a stolen vehicle that actually initiated with No Limit Towing and was later then found to have been sold by On Demand Towing,” said Williams.

Andre Crawley is now facing 10 charges including two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, two counts of falsifying a public record, two counts of perjury in DMV matters, one count of falsifying an application for a certificate of title, and one count of misdemeanor fraudulent conversion.

“Crawley is accused of forging the name of the owner of a vehicle on a title and another document when he sold the vehicle. The forgery was discovered when the person who bought the vehicle took the title to the DMV and found out the vehicle had been reported stolen,” a police spokesperson said. “The theft of the vehicle is being investigated.”

“As this case has proceeded, it has ballooned exponentially and inflated to the point [that] I’m sure there’s more victims out there that aren’t even sure they’re victims yet,” said Williams.

If you feel you’ve been overcharged, you are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General online or call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-552-9963.