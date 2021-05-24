ONE Casino + Resort proposal heads to Richmond City Council tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to present Urban One’s casino proposal to the city council Monday night. This comes after a casino advisory committee recommended the Maryland-based company to move forward as the city’s gaming operator on Thursday.

If council approves the proposal, which is expected by June, voters can give it the final green light in November.

The proposed site, located on Walmsley Boulevard in South Richmond, is backed by Mayor Stoney. He says the ONE Casino + Resort will generate significant revenue for the city and create more than 1,000 “good-paying” jobs.

For people who still have questions about what a casino in Richmond could look like, there’s a public meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. City leaders are expected to answer questions about what the process looked like, why the decision was made, and what the next steps are.

Link to tonight’s meeting. https://richmondva.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx