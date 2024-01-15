RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Three men are dead after a crash in Richmond’s Southside at an intersection where five crashes took place last year.

On Monday, Jan. 15, one man was killed and two other were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries when, at around 2 a.m., they were in a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Courtland Street.

A man was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash on Richmond Highway early Monday morning. (Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

Jose Santos, manager of nearby Sam’s Crab House, told 8News he noticed the damage when he was on his way into work a few hours after the crash.

“When I came in like around 9, 9:40, I see a lot of, you know, people working on it,” said Santos. “Slow down or you know, drive it slow.”

Sam’s Crab House is on the same intersection as where the crash took place and Santos said crashes are common in the area. In 2023, a total of five crashes took place at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Courtland Street. The year before, a total of 14 took place within a mile.

The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Department Crash Team. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Sergeant D. Cuffley at 804-646-3135.