RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that occurred in Richmond’s Fairmount neighborhood.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were called to the 1900 block of Q Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds. One man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News) (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News) (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.