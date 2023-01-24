RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating two incidents involving people who were shot — one found dead, another found with life-threatening injuries — that are believed to be linked.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers were called to the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Soon after, officers received another call for a reported shooting in the 7400 block of Forest Hill Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department said they believe these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to call Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.