One dead in shooting near Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a shooting near a Richmond-area McDonald’s Thursday night.
Richmond officers were called to the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike following reports of a shooting. There, police found one man dead inside a vehicle.
Police are on scene conducting a death investigation. An 8News crew is working to learn more.
Stay with 8News for updates.
