RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, officers were called to the 3000 block of Hull Street for a reported shooting.

Officers later located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was self-transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Richmond Police Department.