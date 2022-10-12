UPDATE: As of 5:57 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are open and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Southbound traffic on the James River Bridge in Richmond has been reduced to one lane due to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 73.7, at the south end of the James River Bridge in Richmond. The southbound left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right lane are all closed and traffic has been reduced to just one lane at the site of the crash.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Traffic in Richmond is currently backed up to Arthur Ashe Boulevard on I-95 South and to Mechanicsville Turnpike on I-64.

Drivers in Richmond are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.