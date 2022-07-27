RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Northside Richmond has left one person dead on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:55 p.m. on July 27, police responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one victim, identified only as an adult male, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police barricaded the area with fences and are continuing to investigate the death of the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3Tips mobile app.

Check out photos from the scene below:

Police presence at the scene of the shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

Police presence at the scene of the shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

Police presence at the scene of the shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

Watch a video of the heavy police presence at the scene below:

Video contributed by RVA NEWZ N CULTURE / @rvanewznculture4

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.